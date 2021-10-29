Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $13.61 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

