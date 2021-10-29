Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $37.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 3,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flowserve by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

