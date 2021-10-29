Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $227.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.44.
RMD traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.95. 3,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.
In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
