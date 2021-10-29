Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $227.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

RMD traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.95. 3,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

