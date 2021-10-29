Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$65.00” Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $65.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.94. 580,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,863,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

