Royal Bank of Canada Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$48.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. First National Financial has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

