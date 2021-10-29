Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROYMY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

