RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.80. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

RPM International stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 831,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

