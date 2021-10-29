Rupert Sanderson Sells 17,680 Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46), for a total value of £60,288.80 ($78,767.70).

Rupert Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £49,580 ($64,776.59).

Shares of GOOD traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 346.50 ($4.53). 22,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922. Good Energy Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.67 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

