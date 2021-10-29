Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.95 ($0.21). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 15.95 ($0.21), with a volume of 367,873 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.41.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

