Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $8.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Ryder System stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

