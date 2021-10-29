Safe Haven Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.28 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

