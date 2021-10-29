Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.64. The stock had a trading volume of 312,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.79. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Saia worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

