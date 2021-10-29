salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $298.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $299.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $213,472,420 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

