Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.47 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.