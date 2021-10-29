Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $57.75 on Monday. Samsung Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

