Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

