Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

EPA SAN opened at €85.99 ($101.16) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.18. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

