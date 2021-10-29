Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

