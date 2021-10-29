SAP (NYSE:SAP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

SAP stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 609,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

