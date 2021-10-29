SAP (NYSE:SAP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.
SAP stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 609,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.17.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.