Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.55

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$30.55 and last traded at C$30.56, with a volume of 73683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.58.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

