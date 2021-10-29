Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,431.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,431 ($18.70) and last traded at GBX 1,409 ($18.41), with a volume of 6287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.49).

SVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,349.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,229.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

