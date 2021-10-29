Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.50 ($175.88).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.