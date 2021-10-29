Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 239,840 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,840 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 151,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

LESL stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.