Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 22,312 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2,231.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,241. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $345.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $188.85 and a one year high of $347.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.