Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 2.51% of Guild worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Guild alerts:

NYSE GHLD opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Guild Holdings has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1.59.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Guild Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.