Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3,345.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 782,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $326.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.84. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

