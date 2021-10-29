Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,179,000. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 79,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

