Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.22 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

