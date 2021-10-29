Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $87.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,169. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

