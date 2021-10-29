Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Up 193.9% in October

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

