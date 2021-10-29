Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the September 30th total of 557,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.
In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Scion Tech Growth I
ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
