Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the September 30th total of 557,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 77.9% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,779,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 779,455 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,204,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 204,394 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,364,000.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

