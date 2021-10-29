Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Scor has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

