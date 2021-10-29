Scotiabank Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

APYRF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

