Scotiabank Cuts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$204.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KXS. Laurentian increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$203.90.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS opened at C$192.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$166.74. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$223.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.53 million. Research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.7376439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$809,272.17. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at C$55,039,935.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,472 shares of company stock worth $3,748,227.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.