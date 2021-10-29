Scotiabank Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$16.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

