Scotiabank Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$47.50

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$39.09 price objective (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

