ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) Insider Buys C$12,675.00 in Stock

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) insider Eric Salsberg purchased 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,675.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,027,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,550.

Eric Salsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Eric Salsberg bought 4,000 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

SZM opened at C$0.66 on Friday. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About ScoZinc Mining

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

