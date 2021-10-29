Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 247,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,097. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

