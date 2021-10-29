Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of PJT opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PJT Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

