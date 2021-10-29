SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. SeaSpine updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

SeaSpine stock remained flat at $$14.62 during trading hours on Friday. 5,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,890. The company has a market cap of $532.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

