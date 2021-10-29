Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

USB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. 77,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

