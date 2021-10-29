Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 9,385 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,054. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

