Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. 61,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

