Security National Bank of SO Dak Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,987,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.56 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

