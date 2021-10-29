Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,069. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

