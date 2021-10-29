Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 10,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

