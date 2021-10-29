Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.46 million and $6.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005566 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.