ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $705.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $705.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $697.31.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $690.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day moving average of $564.85. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $694.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

