ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $791.00 at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $784.00 to $791.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $697.31.

NYSE:NOW opened at $690.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $634.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.85. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $694.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

