SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEEL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.20 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

